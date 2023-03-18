News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
On Friday at 3 PM, key representatives from Saudi Arabia and France met at the Élysée Palace to discuss the ongoing Lebanese crisis.
The Saudi delegation included Royal Court Advisor Nizar Al-Aloula and Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Waleed Al-Bukhari, while the French side was represented by French President's Advisor on Middle East Affairs Patrick Durel.
The main topic of discussion was the complex political and economic situation in Lebanon. Among the issues addressed were the Lebanese presidential elections and the pressure to elect a new leader, as well as potential economic and political reforms. After about an hour of debates and exchange of opinions, it became clear that the two sides were far from reaching an agreement, and the meeting concluded without any resolution.
The point of contention centered around the criteria for the presidential candidate. France maintained its position that a settlement should be reached with Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, as the President of Lebanon. In contrast, Saudi Arabia insisted on respecting previously agreed-upon criteria, particularly those discussed in the five-nation meeting held in Paris.
According to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon does not lack partial settlements but rather needs a comprehensive revival focused on reform. Consequently, the Kingdom continues to emphasize the need for a President who prioritizes Lebanon's interests and becomes the driving force behind the necessary reforms to lift the country out of its current predicament.
The Saudi side also rejects engaging in deals that would not benefit Lebanon. In conclusion, both parties agreed to disagree, and all eyes are now on future developments in the ongoing crisis.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Saudi Arabia
France
Élysée Palace
Lebanese Crisis
Delegation
Royal Court Advisor
Saudi
Ambassador
French
President
Middle East Affairs
Next
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
2023-03-15
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
3
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
4
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
7
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store