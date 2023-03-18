Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

On Friday at 3 PM, key representatives from Saudi Arabia and France met at the Élysée Palace to discuss the ongoing Lebanese crisis.



The Saudi delegation included Royal Court Advisor Nizar Al-Aloula and Saudi Ambassador to Beirut Waleed Al-Bukhari, while the French side was represented by French President's Advisor on Middle East Affairs Patrick Durel.



The main topic of discussion was the complex political and economic situation in Lebanon. Among the issues addressed were the Lebanese presidential elections and the pressure to elect a new leader, as well as potential economic and political reforms. After about an hour of debates and exchange of opinions, it became clear that the two sides were far from reaching an agreement, and the meeting concluded without any resolution.



The point of contention centered around the criteria for the presidential candidate. France maintained its position that a settlement should be reached with Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, as the President of Lebanon. In contrast, Saudi Arabia insisted on respecting previously agreed-upon criteria, particularly those discussed in the five-nation meeting held in Paris.



According to Saudi Arabia, Lebanon does not lack partial settlements but rather needs a comprehensive revival focused on reform. Consequently, the Kingdom continues to emphasize the need for a President who prioritizes Lebanon's interests and becomes the driving force behind the necessary reforms to lift the country out of its current predicament.



The Saudi side also rejects engaging in deals that would not benefit Lebanon. In conclusion, both parties agreed to disagree, and all eyes are now on future developments in the ongoing crisis.