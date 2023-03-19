What former President Michel Aoun didn't say in politics, he summarized by asserting his presence deep in the southern suburbs.



In his hometown of Haret Hreik, the stronghold of understanding with Hezbollah, Aoun refrained from saying anything that might increase tension in the relationship with the ally, especially after the Free Patriotic Movement announced hours earlier its intention to re-calibrate its ranks by regulating the debate and limiting the positions of the Movement to those responsible.



Hezbollah welcomed Aoun through the participation of its deputy Ali Ammar in the divine sacrifice for the Feast of Saint Joseph and his presence in the public meeting.



In response, Aoun maintained political silence, reflecting a positive attitude. Therefore, the divorce between the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah has not occurred, but the relationship is at a sensitive crossroads.



Aoun's reception came after a fierce attack launched by the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, against Hezbollah without naming it, when he said they wanted to bring in a corrupt president.



Ammar declined to comment on this, saying that the place and occasion were not for debates, and asserting that Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy is serious and not intended to be sabotaged.



Unlike the circumstances that led General Michel Aoun to the presidency, the two allies have not yet reached a common denominator to bring a new president. While the relationship needs to be reorganized, the outlines of a comprehensive settlement have not yet matured.