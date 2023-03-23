Total Energy selects Transocean for Block 9 drilling operation, according to sources

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23 | 10:04
High views
Total Energy selects Transocean for Block 9 drilling operation, according to sources
Total Energy selects Transocean for Block 9 drilling operation, according to sources

Lebanese sources following up on the drilling in Block 9 reported that Total Energies has made its decision and chosen the company to carry out the expected drilling operation starting from September. 

However, Total is hesitating to announce the name of the chosen company, pending the completion of some details with them.

French sources available to LBCI suggest that this company is Transocean, a multinational company that has worked with Total in multiple locations around the world. It is specialized in deep-sea drilling through a floating platform that sails to the designated drilling site and is anchored there.

If these reports are accurate, the announcement will not be official until all the details with the company are finalized. At that point, Total will inform the Lebanese authorities of this positive development.

The drilling contract will be followed by eight other contracts related to the drilling operation, including contracts related to drilling safety and well preservation techniques, as well as logistical matters required by the teams working on the excavation. These contracts are expected to be established by the end of June at the latest.

Lebanese sources following up on the drilling operation predict that once all the contracts have been established, drilling the well can begin without any difficulties or obstacles, even from the Israeli side. This is because drilling a well in Block 9 and discovering commercial quantities of gas and oil will enhance calmness in that border area, as Lebanon will be keen to protect this wealth and avoid exposing it to any risks.

