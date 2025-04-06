News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran wants indirect talks with US, cautions regional countries over strikes against it
World News
06-04-2025 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran wants indirect talks with US, cautions regional countries over strikes against it
Iran is pushing back against U.S. demands that it directly negotiate over its nuclear program or be bombed, warning neighbors that host U.S. bases that they could be in the firing line if involved, a senior Iranian official said.
Although Iran has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for direct talks, it wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran," said the official.
Although that path could be "rocky," such talks could begin soon if U.S. messaging supported it, the official said.
Iran has issued notices to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain that any support for a U.S. attack on Iran, including the use of their air space or territory by U.S. military during an attack, would be considered an act of hostility, the official said.
Such an act "will have severe consequences for them," the official said, adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had placed Iran's armed forces on high alert.
Warnings by Trump of military action against Iran have jangled already tense nerves across the region after open warfare in Gaza and Lebanon, military strikes on Yemen, a change of leadership in Syria, and Israeli-Iranian exchanges of fire.
Spokespeople for the governments of Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of a warning but that such messages could be conveyed by other channels.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Strikes
Donald Trump
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Next
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-24
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
2025-03-24
Iran says open to 'indirect' nuclear talks with US
0
Middle East News
2025-01-14
Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-01-14
Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear program
0
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Iran would consider talks with US about concerns over militarization of nuclear program: UN mission
0
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Trump seriously considering Iran's offer for indirect nuclear talks: Axios
Middle East News
2025-04-02
Trump seriously considering Iran's offer for indirect nuclear talks: Axios
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
0
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
0
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
0
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
2
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
4
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
5
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
6
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
8
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More