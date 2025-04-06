Iran wants indirect talks with US, cautions regional countries over strikes against it

Iran is pushing back against U.S. demands that it directly negotiate over its nuclear program or be bombed, warning neighbors that host U.S. bases that they could be in the firing line if involved, a senior Iranian official said.



Although Iran has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for direct talks, it wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states, said the official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.



"Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran," said the official.



Although that path could be "rocky," such talks could begin soon if U.S. messaging supported it, the official said.



Iran has issued notices to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain that any support for a U.S. attack on Iran, including the use of their air space or territory by U.S. military during an attack, would be considered an act of hostility, the official said.



Such an act "will have severe consequences for them," the official said, adding that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had placed Iran's armed forces on high alert.



Warnings by Trump of military action against Iran have jangled already tense nerves across the region after open warfare in Gaza and Lebanon, military strikes on Yemen, a change of leadership in Syria, and Israeli-Iranian exchanges of fire.



Spokespeople for the governments of Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it was not aware of a warning but that such messages could be conveyed by other channels.



