Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
The decision has been made to construct a passenger terminal for seasonal trips and for low-cost airline companies at the Rafic Hariri International Airport to address many of the logistical crises that the airport is currently facing.
The new project will alleviate the current congestion in inspection lanes, counters, and boarding gates, while also providing the opportunity to increasing the airport's capacity during peak seasons.
In addition, the new project will provide over 500 permanent job opportunities and thousands of temporary job opportunities without burdening the state's treasury, and will enable the airport to draw more low-cost airline companies.
But who will benefit from the project?
According to the contract, the operation of the new building will be the responsibility of a company fully owned by the Irish government and specialized in the construction, management, and operation of international airports.
Based on this, the financing, construction, management, and operation of the new terminal will start as soon as the contract is signed, then the ownership of the buildings, facilities and equipment will be fully owned by the Lebanese State provided that the operating contract is for a period of twenty-five years.
As work is usually carried out with the Irish people who are very precise in control operations, why was the contract awarded without any bidding?
According to the decree pertaining to Beirut airport specifically, it is legally permissible for companies to establish facilities, and buildings at the Rafic Hariri International Airport at their own expense on uncovered areas, provided that the occupancy fees are later determined in accordance with the provisions of this law.
As a result, the Ministry of Public Works was able to occupy uncovered areas at the airport in accordance with the law without the need for a formal public bidding procedure.
It should be noted that many contracts at the airport have previously used this approach. One such contract, worth $25 million over ten years, was to build Middle East Airlines the Cargo village, an air cargo building. The postal facility for the express mail provider DHL was similarly contracted in this manner.
