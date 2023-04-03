Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03 | 09:46
High views
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
1min
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

Insecurity and theft are becoming increasingly problematic in Lebanon, with thieves causing millions of dollars in damage and disrupting the lives of citizens.

In the latest incident, three high-voltage transmission towers in the outskirts of Makneh town in Baalbek collapsed after thieves stole their iron bases.

The thieves used 4x4 vehicles or trucks to remove the bases, causing power outages in the affected areas for several hours.

However, the feeding hours have been limited to just two hours a day in some regions after Labweh and Hermel power generation plants went out of service.

Additionally, Electricité du Liban (EDL) estimated the losses at around $3 million, and despite their efforts to report these incidents, perpetrators were not caught. In the past few hours, there have been similar incidents in Metn and Zgharta regions, with the EDL reporting up to 40 complaints per month and millions of dollars in losses.

EDL has called on MPs and local authorities to help combat these criminal acts and not just rely on reporting power cuts after the fact. These thefts are not only causing significant financial losses to EDL but also negatively affecting the daily lives of citizens.

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
