News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
When the first diver in the world inaugurates the Winter Olympic Swimming Pool in Naccache, it will be an event as significant as the moment when the first human landed on the moon.
After twenty-two years since the Cabinet's decision on October 16, 2002, to start work on the Winter Olympic Swimming Pool, it is not yet complete. It is a long dive into the sea of wasted public money.
The diving into the pool of Lebanese squandering of money shows that the Olympic Swimming Pool works started in November 2004, when Aztec Company signed a voluntary agreement with the Ministry of Youth and Sports during the era of Sebouh Hovnanian for approximately $8.5 million.
The commitment period for execution was set at fifteen months.
The deadline was extended for four months, and the Winter Olympic Swimming Pool was not completed on June 17, 2006, as planned.
Furthermore, contracts were made through reconciliation instead of a bidding process, as mandated by the Cabinet's decision.
The settlement contracts included Pascal Jihaymi's office to secure pool studies for about $110,000 and Carl Technical Office for Studies and Construction for about $200,000.
All of this money was wasted because many technical errors were found in the study. The mentioned contractor needed to be provided with electro-mechanical maps, which contradicts the most basic construction principles, as some reports say.
The contractor requested modifications, considering that the specifications needed to meet the purpose of constructing an Olympic swimming pool.
The consultant refused the modifications because they did not comply with the conditions book of the contract.
Thus, without further "diving" into details, nearly nine million dollars were wasted in the first phase, and the Winter Olympic Swimming Pool was not completed.
With the money wasted in the Ministry of Youth and Sports stage, the Minister of Youth and Sports in 2006, Ahmed Fatfat, wanted to transfer the project's completion from the Ministry to the Council for Development and Reconstruction.
This was decided by the Cabinet in June 2006.
Here, we began a new stage of paying money to complete the pool.
The consultancy contract was terminated amicably with the payment of dues.
The new consultancy firm, Rafik Khouri, was appointed by the Council for Development and Reconstruction to conduct studies worth $458,000. Hicon Company was tasked with building the pool in two phases:
A phase worth 9.8 million dollars and an optional phase that requires 5.7 million dollars.
Days passed and Hicon Company received 9.8 million dollars without completing the Olympic swimming pool.
The work remained in the same state, especially after the Lebanese Swimming Federation requested modifications to the Olympic pool and the adoption of a new generation approved in the design and installation of basins, knowing that the funding for the second phase was unavailable.
If the project started in 2004 with 8.5 million dollars with Aztec without completing the pool and the paid cost increased to around 20 million dollars with Hicon without completing the pool, the project now needs 10.5 million dollars to complete it with the modifications requested by the Lebanese Swimming Federation, which brings the total cost to 30 million dollars.
This is how twenty million dollars have been wasted so far on a swimming pool and a diving pool only.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Olympic Pool. Lebanon
Sports
Next
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
Variety
2023-02-17
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
0
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
0
Lebanon News
07:11
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
Lebanon News
07:11
ISF foils operation to smuggle narcotics into Roumieh prison by drone
0
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
2023-03-07
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
World
06:40
Japanese military helicopter disappears from radar
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store