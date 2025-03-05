News
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
Lebanon News
05-03-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese FM emphasizes Resolution 1701, Arab unity in talks with US Ambassador
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, with a focus on the crucial role played by the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
The discussion took place amid Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese territory and its ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
Minister Rajji briefed Ambassador Johnson on the positive and encouraging atmosphere surrounding the Riyadh meeting and the emergency Arab summit hosted by Egypt, which primarily addressed developments in the Palestinian issue.
He highlighted the unified Arab stance that emerged from the summit and praised the Lebanese president’s speech, emphasizing the need to implement the agreement on ceasing hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, as well as the full enforcement of Resolution 1701.
He also called on Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory to internationally recognized borders, release Lebanese detainees, and adhere to the terms of the 1949 armistice agreement between the two countries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Youssef Rajji
United States
Lisa Johnson
Israel
Resolution 1701
