Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

President Joseph Aoun chaired a meeting to discuss the developments related to Beirut Airport, particularly the incidents on the airport road. 

Attendees included Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Public Works and Transport, and the head of airport security.

The Lebanese presidential spokesperson, Najat Charafeddine, addressed the statement to the public, outlining that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Youssef Rajji, was tasked with continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue of flights between Tehran and Beirut, ensuring the return of Lebanese passengers still stranded in Iran. 
 
"Strict instructions were given to military and security agencies to prevent any disruption or closure of the airport road and to safeguard public property," the statement included.
   
In addition, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, was instructed to extend the suspension of flights to and from Iran and to ensure that all aircraft undergo thorough security checks. 

Moreover, airport security is tasked with overseeing compliance with these directives.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Authorities

Airport

Security

Response

Tehran

Iran

Beirut

Flight

Suspension

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-20

Beirut Port authorities address fire outside the port area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

Lebanese Army deploys in Ras Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Tayr Harfa in Tyre, Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-01

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

PM Salam presents his financial disclosure and interests statement at the National Anti-Corruption Commission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More