Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

President Joseph Aoun chaired a meeting to discuss the developments related to Beirut Airport, particularly the incidents on the airport road.



Attendees included Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Public Works and Transport, and the head of airport security.



The Lebanese presidential spokesperson, Najat Charafeddine, addressed the statement to the public, outlining that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Youssef Rajji, was tasked with continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue of flights between Tehran and Beirut, ensuring the return of Lebanese passengers still stranded in Iran.

"Strict instructions were given to military and security agencies to prevent any disruption or closure of the airport road and to safeguard public property," the statement included.



In addition, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Fayez Rasamny, was instructed to extend the suspension of flights to and from Iran and to ensure that all aircraft undergo thorough security checks.



Moreover, airport security is tasked with overseeing compliance with these directives.