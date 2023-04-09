New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09 | 10:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

After eight years of conflict, the sounds of gunfire and shelling in Yemen may soon fade away as a delegation from Oman arrived in Sana'a to mediate peace talks between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

The arrival of the Omani delegation was followed by the Saudi delegation led by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, to begin a new round of negotiations to discuss a new ceasefire agreement between the warring parties.

The outcome of these talks has yet to be revealed. Still, there is hope that the ceasefire will be extended from six months to a year and expanded to include humanitarian and economic measures and the opening of direct political dialogue between the Houthis and the Yemeni government.

Additionally, some sources highlighted that the agreement might include opening flights to Sana'a International Airport, resuming oil exports from Yemeni ports, and releasing prisoners on both sides.

The Houthis' demands will also be on the negotiating table, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Yemen and the country's reconstruction.

These talks coincided with the release of 13 Houthi prisoners in exchange for a Saudi prisoner before a wider prisoner exchange.

However, only time will tell if these negotiations between the Houthis and the Yemeni government will end happily.

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Yemeni

Yemen

Government

Meeting

Houthi

Houthis

Talks

Oman

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Yemen's Houthis and government say prisoner exchange deal reached

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Pension protests to bring 'maximum' workers in France after government, union talks fail

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app