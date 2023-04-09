New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

After eight years of conflict, the sounds of gunfire and shelling in Yemen may soon fade away as a delegation from Oman arrived in Sana'a to mediate peace talks between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.



The arrival of the Omani delegation was followed by the Saudi delegation led by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, to begin a new round of negotiations to discuss a new ceasefire agreement between the warring parties.



The outcome of these talks has yet to be revealed. Still, there is hope that the ceasefire will be extended from six months to a year and expanded to include humanitarian and economic measures and the opening of direct political dialogue between the Houthis and the Yemeni government.



Additionally, some sources highlighted that the agreement might include opening flights to Sana'a International Airport, resuming oil exports from Yemeni ports, and releasing prisoners on both sides.



The Houthis' demands will also be on the negotiating table, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Yemen and the country's reconstruction.



These talks coincided with the release of 13 Houthi prisoners in exchange for a Saudi prisoner before a wider prisoner exchange.



However, only time will tell if these negotiations between the Houthis and the Yemeni government will end happily.