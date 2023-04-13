News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
Caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayyad and Electricité du Liban (EDL) Chairman Kamal Hayek have acknowledged that some Lebanese citizens pay higher electricity rates compared to others who don't pay at all.
However, they have promised that this situation will not continue, as there will be an increase in power supply and a reduction in generator bills.
The ongoing campaign to remove the encroachments on the electricity networks, which is still in areas that can be described as safe, is progressing, and the compliant will be rewarded, and the violators will be punished.
Furthermore, the last electricity bill issued in Lebanon was $36 million at a rate of LBP 52,320 per dollar, and $14 million has been collected so far.
EDL is working to reduce non-technical waste, particularly in Palestinian and Syrian refugee camps, by requiring official institutions to pay their bills.
Fayyad stated that there is a "relatively small success" for the emergency electricity plan, saying that the reforms represent a corrective step in the right direction.
He then stressed that the main problem remains with the Lebanese central bank on two axes: First, securing funds to purchase fuel, and second, converting Lebanese pounds to dollars through a mechanism that the central bank has not yet implemented.
This mechanism involves purchasing Lebanese pounds from EDL at the Sayrafa exchange rate plus 20% when issuing invoices.
However, in addition to issuing new bills, the opening of credits for fuel ships is also awaiting confirmation.
Fayyad and Hayek welcomed citizens' efforts to reduce subscription costs and considered it a step towards cost-cutting.
They also expressed great appreciation for EDL staff and confirmed that there is a legal solution to ease the burden of electricity bills but not a complete exemption from payment.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Electricity
EDL
Officials
Costs
Promise
Lebanese
Power
Fuel
Next
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
0
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
Lebanon Economy
09:37
The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Press Highlights
2023-03-22
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
0
Variety
2023-04-12
Arabian Business features Lebanese women among its ‘50 inspiring women leaders 2023’
Variety
2023-04-12
Arabian Business features Lebanese women among its ‘50 inspiring women leaders 2023’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
2
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
3
World
04:32
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
World
04:32
Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant
4
Variety
06:15
Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm
Variety
06:15
Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm
5
Variety
03:03
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Variety
03:03
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours
Lebanon News
06:21
Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours
7
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
09:18
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
8
Lebanon Economy
01:39
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon Economy
01:39
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store