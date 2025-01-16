MP Adib Abdel Massih confirms intentions to run in 2026 parliamentary elections

MP Adib Abdel Massih reaffirmed his independent political position in an interview with LBCI, emphasizing that he has always been and will remain an independent lawmaker, regardless of his affiliations with any parliamentary blocs.



"Even as part of the Renewal Bloc, I remained an independent MP. Should I join any bloc in the future, I will maintain my independence—if I join,' he clarified.



Abdel Massih underscored the importance of collaboration by discussing the state-building process, adding, "State-building requires us to join hands. The Kataeb Party is an ally that supported me during the parliamentary elections, so, unsurprisingly, I accompany them in non-binding parliamentary consultations."



Looking ahead, Abdel Massih hinted at a closer alignment with blocs similar to the Kataeb Party while focusing on his unique political identity tied to the Koura region.



"I am working on a political identity specific to Koura that will be launched soon. The media campaign has already begun, and there will be a specific political name under which I will operate," he said.



He also confirmed his intention to run in the 2026 parliamentary elections, expressing a desire to address shortcomings in the current electoral law.



"The current electoral law has flaws that need to be corrected, and there is a growing sentiment for its improvement and amendment," Abdel Massih noted.