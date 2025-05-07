Doors of Sistine Chapel close, conclave begins

07-05-2025 | 12:02
Doors of Sistine Chapel close, conclave begins
Doors of Sistine Chapel close, conclave begins

The doors of the Sistine Chapel closed on Wednesday, signalling the beginning of the conclave in which 133 cardinals will elect the successor to Pope Francis, according to a live video broadcast by the Vatican.

At approximately 17:45 (1545 GMT), the master of ceremonies, Diego Ravelli, shut the heavy doors from the inside of the famous chapel after calling out in a solemn voice the Latin phrase "Extra Omnes," ordering all those not involved in the vote to leave.

