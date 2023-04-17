Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17 | 09:32
High views
LBCI
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
2min
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

After a brief respite from the COVID-19 pandemic and mask-wearing, Lebanon is facing a new crisis.

The sight above the capital city of Beirut is causing concern and prompting a potential return to mask-wearing. With factories closed during the global lockdown, the earth breathed fresh air.

However, Lebanon is now facing a similar environmental crisis due to an illegal sector that has spread throughout the country.

The main criminal is private generators, which emit hazardous materials and pollutants. After the complete blackout of the country's electricity supply, people started to rely on these generators, which operate for long hours and emit pollutants without any scientific study on their environmental impact.

Consequently, Lebanon is experiencing visible air pollution, including a black cloud hanging over Beirut and the Lebanese coast.

In addition to generators, there are other sources of pollution, including vehicles and factories that burn fossil fuels and emit harmful chemicals.

Despite the grim situation, there are solutions that Lebanon can take to improve its environmental status.

One is to develop electricity factories that operate on gas instead of fuel. Another is to shift towards alternative energy sources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydro-power.

By taking these simple steps, Lebanon can clean up its environment and pave the way for a brighter and cleaner future.

