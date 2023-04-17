News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
After a brief respite from the COVID-19 pandemic and mask-wearing, Lebanon is facing a new crisis.
The sight above the capital city of Beirut is causing concern and prompting a potential return to mask-wearing. With factories closed during the global lockdown, the earth breathed fresh air.
However, Lebanon is now facing a similar environmental crisis due to an illegal sector that has spread throughout the country.
The main criminal is private generators, which emit hazardous materials and pollutants. After the complete blackout of the country's electricity supply, people started to rely on these generators, which operate for long hours and emit pollutants without any scientific study on their environmental impact.
Consequently, Lebanon is experiencing visible air pollution, including a black cloud hanging over Beirut and the Lebanese coast.
In addition to generators, there are other sources of pollution, including vehicles and factories that burn fossil fuels and emit harmful chemicals.
Despite the grim situation, there are solutions that Lebanon can take to improve its environmental status.
One is to develop electricity factories that operate on gas instead of fuel. Another is to shift towards alternative energy sources, such as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydro-power.
By taking these simple steps, Lebanon can clean up its environment and pave the way for a brighter and cleaner future.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Cloud
Environment
Lebanon
Lebanese
Beirut
Generators
Electricity
Energy
Power
Pollution
Air Pollution
Next
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13
Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
0
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
Sports
2022-12-21
French federation to take action against abusers of World Cup players
0
Sports
2023-04-14
Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
Sports
2023-04-14
Sevilla launch late fightback to draw with Man United
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
4
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
7
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
8
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store