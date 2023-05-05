European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness

2023-05-05 | 10:58
European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness
European judiciary delegation concludes mission with Finance Minister as witness

The European judiciary delegation has concluded its mission in Beirut with the hearing of Finance Minister Youssef Khalil as a witness at the Palace of Justice in Beirut in the case involving the Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Riad Salameh and the company "Forry."

However, it is worth noting that Khalil was the former Director of Financial Operations at the BDL.

The hearing lasted about two hours, during which Khalil promised to provide documents. Meanwhile, Raja Salameh sent documents through his legal representative on Friday, as promised.

