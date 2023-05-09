Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

On Sunday night, Jordanian authorities successfully targeted the most prominent drug smuggler in Syria, specifically for the drug known as Captagon.



So, what is Captagon, and why is it so popular in the Arab world?

Captagon, also known as "poor man's cocaine," is common among war militias and youth in Arab countries.



Militias use it to stay awake for extended periods, while the youth use it to help them concentrate on studying and for entertainment during parties.



However, the dangers of Captagon are significant, as it can cause severe physical, mental, and psychological damage, such as depression, tremors, and other symptoms that could lead to heart disease and brain cell death.



Like any drug, there are various types of Captagon, depending on the target market.



The white pill is of the highest quality and is exported to Gulf countries.

The yellow pill, known as "capti," is prevalent in Syria and Lebanon, and it reduces appetite and helps with concentration.



The pink or strawberry pill is marketed as an aphrodisiac that provides energy and confidence.



The manufacturing cost of one pill is less than a dollar, while its price ranges from one to seven dollars in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. In Gulf countries, it can cost up to $25 due to transportation costs and the fact that it is considered the cleanest version for the consumer.



Imagine the profit margins of this industry, where the cost of manufacturing is just a few cents and tens of dollars for the sale price, with millions of pills sold annually.