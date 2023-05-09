News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
On Sunday night, Jordanian authorities successfully targeted the most prominent drug smuggler in Syria, specifically for the drug known as Captagon.
So, what is Captagon, and why is it so popular in the Arab world?
Captagon, also known as "poor man's cocaine," is common among war militias and youth in Arab countries.
Militias use it to stay awake for extended periods, while the youth use it to help them concentrate on studying and for entertainment during parties.
However, the dangers of Captagon are significant, as it can cause severe physical, mental, and psychological damage, such as depression, tremors, and other symptoms that could lead to heart disease and brain cell death.
Like any drug, there are various types of Captagon, depending on the target market.
The white pill is of the highest quality and is exported to Gulf countries.
The yellow pill, known as "capti," is prevalent in Syria and Lebanon, and it reduces appetite and helps with concentration.
The pink or strawberry pill is marketed as an aphrodisiac that provides energy and confidence.
The manufacturing cost of one pill is less than a dollar, while its price ranges from one to seven dollars in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq. In Gulf countries, it can cost up to $25 due to transportation costs and the fact that it is considered the cleanest version for the consumer.
Imagine the profit margins of this industry, where the cost of manufacturing is just a few cents and tens of dollars for the sale price, with millions of pills sold annually.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Captagon
Pills
Uncovering
Link
Drug
Smuggling
Dangers
Arab
World
Drugs
Next
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-14
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-14
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
0
World
2023-04-26
EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages
World
2023-04-26
EU unveils reforms for cheaper drugs and to avoid shortages
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
0
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-08
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-08
Walking a diplomatic tightrope: Can the US improve its diplomacy in Middle East?
0
World
2023-05-07
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
World
2023-05-07
US diplomacy shifts focus to Saudi Arabia: What's on the agenda?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
World
2023-03-07
Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support
World
2023-03-07
Sri Lanka closes in on $2.9 bln IMF deal after China support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store