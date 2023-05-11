From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11 | 09:25
High views
From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations

One day, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister at that time, Faisal Mekdad, said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a liar and history would hold him accountable for all the crimes he had committed.

And one day, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, announced that his country sees that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "will not be able to rule the country because he killed about a million people."

However, on May 12, 2023, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad shook hands with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during the quadrilateral meeting in Moscow, which included the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia.

This handshake between yesterday's enemies is the beginning of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria, in which Russia and Iran play a role.

It is true that the quadrilateral meeting in Moscow did not result in any violation in the talks between Ankara and Damascus, but it was positive and may have an impact on Russia and Turkey's domestic situation.

The timing of the quadrilateral meeting is critical, as it comes just a few days before the Turkish presidential elections in which the incumbent President Erdogan and the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu are competing.

Some observers read the meeting between Ankara and Damascus as a move that will strengthen Erdogan's electoral position by showing Turkish voters that he is working to bring about a change in Turkish policies in Syria to address the issue of Syrian refugees, which the opposition uses as a solid card for attracting Turkish voters.

As for the Russian side, Moscow is also concerned about the outcome of the upcoming Turkish elections because the discourse of Erdogan's opponent leans more towards the West and NATO, according to some observers.

This comes especially after his recent statements where Erdogan's opponent promised to re-emphasize Turkey's geopolitical identity as part of the NATO alliance and reshape relations with Moscow differently than Erdogan's.

Ultimately, all eyes will be on the Turkish presidential elections on May 14 and how they will affect the relationship with Syria.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Turkey

Syria

