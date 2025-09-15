News
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
15-09-2025 | 13:16
3
min
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanese courts, customs authorities, and investigators are examining a case of document forgery and falsification of origin in fuel shipments that generated profits for oil companies at the expense of public funds.
The vessel Hawk lll, seized on orders from the judiciary, is an example of how 38,000 tons of Russian fuel oil were shipped from Russia to Lebanon with documents falsely listing Turkey as the origin.
The supplier company bought Russian fuel oil at a price lower than global rates because of sanctions, then sold it to Lebanon at the international market price. This raised suspicions of about $7 million in irregular profits from the shipment, according to a complaint filed with the judiciary by engineer Fawzi Mechleb.
According to complaints, since 2023 the same practice has been used in 23 fuel oil shipments imported by two supplier companies. Documents were altered either in Port Said in Egypt, in Mersin in Turkey, or at Greek ports.
The vessel Hawk lll and its crew now face not only charges of document forgery and illicit enrichment with the supplier company, but also attempted escape from Lebanon.
Although the ship was barred from leaving by judicial order, the Energy Ministry requested the offloading of its cargo without objection from the judiciary.
The ship docked in Jiyeh and unloaded, but instead of returning to Zouk to be held again, its crew fled, shutting off the GPS system while at sea. The Lebanese army later intercepted and returned the vessel after a chase and boarding operation.
Customs authorities, continuing their work, said they may impose a fine on the company equal to the value of the vessel, estimated at millions of dollars. The judiciary is pursuing further investigations into the escape attempt, the violation of the detention order, and the forgery and manipulation of oil shipment documents.
The case poses challenges for the ministry, the government, and the judiciary. Among them: Will supplier companies found to have falsified documents, origins, and prices be allowed to participate again in tenders? Will all officials responsible for violations since 2023 be exposed, and what legal consequences will they face? And to prevent further waste of millions in public funds, will Lebanon adopt a global tracking system for ships and maritime cargo to combat fraud and corruption?
