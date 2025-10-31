Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher

31-10-2025 | 04:35
Sudan&#39;s RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher
Sudan's RSF says arrests fighters accused of abuses in El-Fasher

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said they had arrested several of their fighters accused of committing abuses during the capture of the city of El-Fasher, including a man identified by AFP in multiple execution videos.

In a statement late Thursday, the RSF said it had detained several fighters accused of "violations that occurred during the liberation" of El-Fasher, including one known as Abu Lulu who appeared in multiple videos on his TikTok committing summary executions.


AFP
 

