News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
On Sunday, in the meeting that gathered Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and India, a project was discussed to connect India to countries in the region and, subsequently, Europe.
The project combines politics and economics with various backgrounds.
From a logistical perspective, the project involves the construction of a railway connecting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with a maritime link to India, where ships would dock at ports in the UAE.
Our region's connection between the Gulf, Jordan, and Israel has clear political and economic objectives.
Politically, it solidifies the normalization with Israel and represents a step in its plan for normalization with Saudi Arabia.
Economically, observers indicate that the railway project will stimulate unprecedented levels of trade.
However, if the aim of connecting the Gulf to Jordan and Israel has clear political and economic objectives, why link it to India?
Another category of countries' interests comes into play, particularly for the United States.
Through this project, Washington seeks to encircle Chinese influence worldwide and counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road.
This massive infrastructure project aims to expand China's trade links by constructing ports, railways, airports, and industrial complexes.
For India, whose population is expected to surpass China's in the near future, its relations with neighboring countries are characterized by tension and competition.
For both China and India, the Middle East, specifically the Gulf countries, is of great importance for several reasons. These include their reliance on the region's oil, its significance as a primary trading market, and as an open door for various types of labor, especially in the case of India.
However, implementing such a project benefits India politically and economically while also enhancing its reputation as one of the leaders in railway construction.
Each country involved in this proposed project, which may decide to participate, stands to gain a share of the profits, whether in politics, economics, or both.
Will this ambitious project gain momentum and be signed?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Pursuit
Growth
Saudi Arabia
US
UAE
India
Consider
Groundbreaking
Railway
Project
Next
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-09
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
2023-05-09
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
0
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Liftoff: Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Variety
2023-05-12
Liftoff: Modi's space push for India counts on private players
0
Middle East
2023-05-10
UAE cancels Airbus H225M helicopter deal
Middle East
2023-05-10
UAE cancels Airbus H225M helicopter deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
0
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
World
11:42
Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy
0
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
World
2023-05-05
Russia's Wagner threatens to leave Bakhmut, Ukraine says mercenaries reinforcing
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
3
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
Middle East
14:41
Lebanese and UAE foreign ministers speak after man dies in custody
4
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
07:47
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
5
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
6
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
Middle East
09:22
Israel, Islamic Jihad signal no near-term Gaza truce
7
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
Middle East
14:21
Israel, Palestinians agree to Gaza truce, Palestinian officials say
8
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Middle East
13:30
Syria extends permission on post-quake aid border crossings for 3 months
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store