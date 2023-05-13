In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13 | 12:09
High views
2min
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

On Sunday, in the meeting that gathered Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and India, a project was discussed to connect India to countries in the region and, subsequently, Europe.

The project combines politics and economics with various backgrounds.

From a logistical perspective, the project involves the construction of a railway connecting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with a maritime link to India, where ships would dock at ports in the UAE.

Our region's connection between the Gulf, Jordan, and Israel has clear political and economic objectives.

Politically, it solidifies the normalization with Israel and represents a step in its plan for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Economically, observers indicate that the railway project will stimulate unprecedented levels of trade.

However, if the aim of connecting the Gulf to Jordan and Israel has clear political and economic objectives, why link it to India?

Another category of countries' interests comes into play, particularly for the United States.

Through this project, Washington seeks to encircle Chinese influence worldwide and counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road.

This massive infrastructure project aims to expand China's trade links by constructing ports, railways, airports, and industrial complexes.

For India, whose population is expected to surpass China's in the near future, its relations with neighboring countries are characterized by tension and competition.

For both China and India, the Middle East, specifically the Gulf countries, is of great importance for several reasons. These include their reliance on the region's oil, its significance as a primary trading market, and as an open door for various types of labor, especially in the case of India.

However, implementing such a project benefits India politically and economically while also enhancing its reputation as one of the leaders in railway construction.

Each country involved in this proposed project, which may decide to participate, stands to gain a share of the profits, whether in politics, economics, or both.

Will this ambitious project gain momentum and be signed?

