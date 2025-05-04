Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.

Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections showed early variation across districts, with participation reaching over 15% in some areas by 11 a.m. Sunday.



According to preliminary figures, Keserwan recorded the highest turnout at 15.02%, followed by Jbeil at 13.04%.



Turnout was more modest in other districts: Aley at 9.27%, Chouf at 9.17%, Baabda at 8.06%, and Matn at 7.35%.