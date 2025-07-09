Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

During his meeting with President Joseph Aoun, the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, reaffirmed Lebanon’s pivotal role in the region and its importance to Europe, emphasizing the deep Lebanese–Cypriot ties and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.



In a joint press conference, President Christodoulides noted that regional developments directly affect both countries and underscored Cyprus’s consistent support for strengthening EU–Lebanon relations.



He stated, “Cyprus, in word and deed, is a passionate supporter of closer ties between the European Union and Lebanon.”



Christodoulides affirmed his country’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability, unity, and sovereignty, describing Cyprus as not only a steadfast companion but also a leading advocate for Lebanon within the EU.



“Lebanon’s prosperity and stability are of strategic importance to Cyprus, and this is the message we are sending to Brussels. Lebanon’s stability is in the interest of the entire European Union,” he said.



The Cypriot president further stressed that Cyprus remains Lebanon’s most consistent ally and reiterated his country’s readiness to offer unwavering support.



He also expressed gratitude for Lebanon’s long-standing support on the Cyprus issue, noting its steadfast backing in all international forums.



President Aoun, for his part, expressed his pleasure in visiting Cyprus and welcomed the opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest. He called for a just peace through dialogue and the fair exchange of rights, stating, “We believe that what history and geography unite cannot be divided by numbers or calculations.”



In his remarks at the joint press conference, Aoun added, “Every time one of us faces a storm, the other provides a safe and dignified haven. We have become two countries and peoples joined by shared concerns.”



