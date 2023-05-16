Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16
High views
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant&#39;s impact on Lebanon&#39;s economy
2min
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

How small is the cannabis plant, and significant is its effect.

This seedling is capable of opening job opportunities, developing industries, producing medicines, and moving the economic wheel, all of which Lebanon desperately needs. 

Unfortunately, we are still stuck in our place... We plant it in the hidden, and it goes to smuggling for unhealthy purposes. 

In Lebanon, there are two types of hashish, cannabis sativa, and cannabis indica; there is also a third type, which is a hybrid of cannabis. 

All of them contain different percentages of the two substances necessary to manufacture the medicine: CBD and THC. 

According to a study conducted by the Lebanese American University, it turns out that Lebanese hashish is one of the most important in the world. 

However, some experts consider that Lebanese seedlings contain a high percentage of THC, i.e., a psychotropic drug, which is why it is of no medical use. 

But others, including farmers, say that Lebanese hashish, which is characterized by a mixture of THC and CBD, can be useful for treating diseases and can be used as an anti-inflammatory and cortisone, or it can even be a pain reliever, especially for cancer patients. 

With the aim of completing a study on the economic feasibility of growing cannabis for medical and industrial purposes, the Lebanese American University and the Regie will, through a memorandum of understanding between them, plant different types of cannabis from around the world with two plots of land in the Bekaa, and they will conduct studies on them to know their importance in each sector and come up with feasibility. 

However, when this study concludes on non-Lebanese types of cannabis and submits it to the state, will those concerned be encouraged to form a regulatory body and put in place implementing decrees to facilitate this law? to remain under control?
 
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Economy

Cannabis

Plant

Lebanese American University

Regie

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
