News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16 | 10:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
How small is the cannabis plant, and significant is its effect.
This seedling is capable of opening job opportunities, developing industries, producing medicines, and moving the economic wheel, all of which Lebanon desperately needs.
Unfortunately, we are still stuck in our place... We plant it in the hidden, and it goes to smuggling for unhealthy purposes.
In Lebanon, there are two types of hashish, cannabis sativa, and cannabis indica; there is also a third type, which is a hybrid of cannabis.
All of them contain different percentages of the two substances necessary to manufacture the medicine: CBD and THC.
According to a study conducted by the Lebanese American University, it turns out that Lebanese hashish is one of the most important in the world.
However, some experts consider that Lebanese seedlings contain a high percentage of THC, i.e., a psychotropic drug, which is why it is of no medical use.
But others, including farmers, say that Lebanese hashish, which is characterized by a mixture of THC and CBD, can be useful for treating diseases and can be used as an anti-inflammatory and cortisone, or it can even be a pain reliever, especially for cancer patients.
With the aim of completing a study on the economic feasibility of growing cannabis for medical and industrial purposes, the Lebanese American University and the Regie will, through a memorandum of understanding between them, plant different types of cannabis from around the world with two plots of land in the Bekaa, and they will conduct studies on them to know their importance in each sector and come up with feasibility.
However, when this study concludes on non-Lebanese types of cannabis and submits it to the state, will those concerned be encouraged to form a regulatory body and put in place implementing decrees to facilitate this law? to remain under control?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Economy
Cannabis
Plant
Lebanese American University
Regie
Next
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-08
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
2023-05-08
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
0
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
0
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Turkey's presidential election results: The rise of opposition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
6
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
7
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store