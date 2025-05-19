Israel should be excluded from Eurovision: Spain PM

19-05-2025 | 08:00
The Eurovision song contest should exclude Israel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, expressing solidarity with "the people of Palestine who are experiencing the injustice of war and bombardment."

Russia did not participate in last weekend's Eurovision after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, "therefore Israel shouldn't either, because what we cannot allow is double standards in culture," said Sanchez.


AFP
 

