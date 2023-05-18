News
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
2023-05-18 | 09:43
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
Between their duty to document and cover events and the economic crisis plaguing the country, photographers and journalists in the media field are working.
But where are their social and economic rights?
Shocking numbers published by the Samir Kassir Foundation reveal:
- 84% of journalists and photographers do not receive a decent living wage.
- 38% of journalists have verbal contracts, as they need to work in multiple media institutions to secure additional income.
- The numbers also indicate that 37% of journalists reported that their transportation expenses during event coverage are not reimbursed.
- Furthermore, 34% of journalists and photographers do not have health insurance or any form of coverage.
Regarding arbitrary dismissals, 71% of cases were collective due to the closure of the media institution, and approximately 67% of those who received full compensation were paid at an exchange rate of 1,500 Lebanese lira.
The study also found that 60% of photojournalists use their personal equipment while working.
Since protective equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests are expensive in Lebanon, most of them do not wear such gear to ensure their safety while working.
The media institutions participating in the study conducted by the Samir Kassir Foundation confirmed that they respect the journalists' employment contracts during their daily work, including adherence to salary payments and flexible working hours.
They also stated that they are working on developing internal policies within the institution to improve daily work conditions.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Journalists
Photographers
Samir Kassir
