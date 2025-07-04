No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



An indictment appears to be increasingly unlikely in the Beirut Port explosion case ahead of the tragedy's fifth anniversary on August 4.



Judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar resumed proceedings in the high-profile case in January 2025, filing charges against ten military and civilian officials and scheduling interrogation sessions beginning in February.



However, several key steps remain before Judge Bitar can issue the long-awaited indictment, making it improbable that the process will conclude before the anniversary.



One of the most significant procedural steps ahead is the interrogation of MP Ghazi Zaiter, as well as former Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat.



Additionally, Bitar is expected to question witnesses and await responses to international judicial requests that have already been submitted.



The Public Prosecution must also present its final opinion on the investigation before Bitar can proceed with issuing formal charges. These combined steps are unlikely to be completed before August 4.



As part of ongoing procedures, Judge Bitar on Friday rejected preliminary objections submitted by Zaiter's legal team after reviewing the Public Prosecution's position on those motions.



The judge has now scheduled Zaiter's interrogation for July 18.



In parallel, Bitar will send an official notification to Parliament through the Justice Ministry, informing lawmakers of the upcoming interrogation, given that Parliament is currently in an extraordinary session.



As for the questioning of former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat, sources have not confirmed whether a date has been set for his hearing.