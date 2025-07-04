No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

News Bulletin Reports
04-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

An indictment appears to be increasingly unlikely in the Beirut Port explosion case ahead of the tragedy's fifth anniversary on August 4.

Judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar resumed proceedings in the high-profile case in January 2025, filing charges against ten military and civilian officials and scheduling interrogation sessions beginning in February. 

However, several key steps remain before Judge Bitar can issue the long-awaited indictment, making it improbable that the process will conclude before the anniversary.

One of the most significant procedural steps ahead is the interrogation of MP Ghazi Zaiter, as well as former Public Prosecutor Judge Ghassan Oweidat. 

Additionally, Bitar is expected to question witnesses and await responses to international judicial requests that have already been submitted.

The Public Prosecution must also present its final opinion on the investigation before Bitar can proceed with issuing formal charges. These combined steps are unlikely to be completed before August 4.

As part of ongoing procedures, Judge Bitar on Friday rejected preliminary objections submitted by Zaiter's legal team after reviewing the Public Prosecution's position on those motions. 

The judge has now scheduled Zaiter's interrogation for July 18. 

In parallel, Bitar will send an official notification to Parliament through the Justice Ministry, informing lawmakers of the upcoming interrogation, given that Parliament is currently in an extraordinary session.

As for the questioning of former Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat, sources have not confirmed whether a date has been set for his hearing.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Justice

Beirut

Port

Blast

Explosion

Indictment

Anniversary

LBCI Next
Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal
Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Judge Tarek Bitar questions udges Jad Maalouf and Carla Chawah in Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-29

French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Hundreds injured: Massive explosion rocks Iranian port, drawing comparisons to Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

Expat seats in limbo as Lebanon heads toward 2026 elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Ukraine urges its citizens to leave Israel and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon to hold key meeting on US proposal response at Baabda Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Amal Movement demands Israeli withdrawal, rejects political conditions tied to reconstruction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli army says it killed Lebanese operative linked to Iran's Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Gasoline prices drop, gas price rises in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Trump-Netanyahu talks loom: Syria sets conditions for recognizing Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

UNFPA donates medical equipment to support Lebanon’s primary healthcare system

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israeli Defense Minister says army will 'ensure Iran cannot threaten' country again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More