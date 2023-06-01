Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01 | 12:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations

One of the scenarios that could occur in the presidential elections is the election of former minister Jihad Azour without any Shiite votes, for example, or the election of Sleiman Frangieh without any Druze votes, for instance.

 

Would we really have a president described as non-confessionalism?

 

What would be the consequences of that?

 

The Constitution does not mention any sectarian distribution of the deputies who elect the president.

 

Furthermore, the voting process is secret, so when counting the votes, it is impossible to determine the voter's identity or sect for a particular candidate.

 

The winner becomes the president by virtue of the Constitution.

 

However, objectors can oppose him and refuse to cooperate with him or challenge the result and request the annulment of the elections.

 

They can submit a request for objection supported by one-third of the members of the Parliament to the Constitutional Council within 24 hours after the announcement of the results.

 

A majority of seven votes must make the decision within three days from the appeal submission date.

 

Constitutional sources state that objections can be made based on violating the conditions imposed by Article 49 of the Constitution regarding the legality of the electoral process.

 

This includes the election date, the call for elections, vote counting, the integrity of the election, and the issues of quorum and majority.

 

However, according to these sources, if confessionalism is used to justify the objection, it may hold little chance before the Constitutional Council.

 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

President

Lebanon

LBCI Next
BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications
Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-30

Bin Salman to Assad: We want a consensus president in Lebanon before June 15

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-26

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:59

Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

BRICS conference in South Africa: Deliberating membership amidst economic growth and geopolitical implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-31

Macron and Al-Rahi discuss Christian participation in political and constitutional matters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Rescuers save four Lebanese from under rubble in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

A dog, three newborn pups, rescued from rubble in Turkey's Hatay a month after quakes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-19

Turkey's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah members accused of deliberately killing an Irish soldier in southern Lebanon: Judicial source to AFP

LBCI
Middle East
09:18

Iran plans to escalate attacks against US troops in Syria, documents show: WP

LBCI
Middle East
00:41

Here’s how Jordan’s royal wedding will reverberate across the region and beyond

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Variety
11:58

Rajwa Al-Saif shines in Elie Saab's design on her wedding day to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

Britain’s William and Kate make surprise arrival for Jordan’s royal wedding day

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

LBCI
Middle East
11:04

Royal wedding showpiece highlights Jordan's role as West's stable ally

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More