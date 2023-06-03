Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations

Do you remember the prisoner exchange operations between Iran and European countries in the past two weeks?



The latest was the release of two Austrians and a Danish national on Friday.



Do you remember the report from the Atomic Energy Agency last Wednesday, announcing that they had reinstalled some monitoring equipment that Iran had been ordered to remove the previous year?



Do you also remember that the Atomic Agency closed the file on the presence of nuclear materials at an undisclosed nuclear site in southern Tehran on Monday, following "clarifications" from Tehran?



Amidst all these positive steps, talks of resuming indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, suspended for months, have resurfaced.



Some observers believe that this does not mean the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement in its original form, which involved lifting all US sanctions on Iran in exchange for Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal.



However, all these developments could eventually lead to a temporary agreement between Iran and the United States.



It is worth noting that Iran has rejected such an agreement several times.



The terms of this agreement could include Iran freezing its uranium enrichment in exchange for the US easing some sanctions on Tehran.



Talks of resuming negotiations between Tehran and Washington have been present in several meetings, most recently between US envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, and Iran's representative at the United Nations, as reported by the Financial Times.



The discussions focused on the possibility of a prisoner exchange with Iran, with the newspaper considering that a successful exchange could improve the environment for nuclear talks.



Therefore, in light of the talk of a significant increase in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, which could lead to it possessing a nuclear bomb, are we witnessing another agreement between Iran and the US in the near future that would deter Iran's rush toward acquiring a nuclear bomb?



Or will the race between diplomacy and war favor a war with an Israeli signature?



















