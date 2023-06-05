News
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-05 | 08:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
A few days ago, the US administration threatened to impose sanctions on Lebanese officials obstructing the presidential election.
So, has this threat of sanctions yielded results, leading to the Parliament Speaker's call for a presidential election session on June 14?
In a surprising turn of events, the opposition group opposing the election of Sleiman Frangieh considers Speaker Nabih Berri's actions a positive sign for the international community. Previously, Berri had set June 15 as the deadline for electing a president.
However, the recent developments in adopting Jihad Azour's candidacy have undermined the pretext of not calling for a session due to the wide intersection between the opposition forces and the Free Patriotic Movement.
But Berri's team dismisses talks of fearing sanctions as mere illusions.
Furthermore, sources from Ain El-Tineh pointed out that the Speaker's call for a session aligns with his previous stance, which called for a session once two serious candidates are available.
From now until June 14, more positions will become clear, especially those of the independent deputies and the Democratic Gathering MPs, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday and Friday following Walid Jumblatt's return from his trip to determine their position.
Despite their differences, all blocs affirm their attendance in the first session. As for the surprises regarding quorum, they will be reserved for the second session. Development and Liberation bloc sources indicated that it is still early to determine the options for the second session.
But undoubtedly, if Azour secures the necessary 65 votes, it will constitute a new source of strength in the negotiations.
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
Previous
