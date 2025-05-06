French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice

06-05-2025 | 05:05
French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice
French President Macron invites President Joseph Aoun to summit in Nice

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received an official letter from French President Emmanuel Macron, delivered by French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, inviting him to participate in a summit scheduled to be held in Nice on June 9.

The summit will focus on key issues concerning physical and digital connectivity and energy cooperation across the Mediterranean region.

