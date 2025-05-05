News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel confirms strikes on Houthi targets in Hodeida
Middle East News
05-05-2025 | 14:34
Israel confirms strikes on Houthi targets in Hodeida
The Israel military confirmed it carried out strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni port of Hodeida on Monday, a day after the rebels fired a missile at Israel's main airport.
Israeli "fighter jets struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi regime, along Yemen's coastline and further inland," the military said in a statement, adding that Hodeida port "is used for the transfer of Iranian weapons, military equipment, and other equipment intended for terrorist purposes."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Houthi
Yemen
Hodeida
