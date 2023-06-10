Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?

Roughly twenty days ago, a month before due, Lebanon's Ministry of Finance made a candid announcement from the Grand Serail: there would be no salaries if the Parliament did not approve the appropriations. 

This decision has implications for approximately 310,000 state employees, including retirees and military personnel, whose salaries hinge on a preoccupied Parliament tackling a presidential session on June 14.

Two weeks following the Ministry of Finance's warning, it reiterated its position, confirming that nothing has changed and the salary problem is stuck pending a legislative session. 

Will the Speaker of the Parliament call a legislative session to solve the salary issue after the government approves it?

Sources from Ain el-Tineh confirmed that the priority is the presidency, and no other issue will be discussed before Wednesday. So, what happens after the presidential session?

The same sources hinted that the Speaker of the Parliament will not call a legislative session until it's assured that the legislative quorum—half plus one—is met. 

This leads us back to the constitutional issue regarding the Parliament's ability to exercise its legislative powers, a problem that was put under the spotlight after the session concerning the extension for municipalities.

Among those who oppose attending legislative sessions before the election of a president, opposition deputies, some independents, and the change-makers boycotted after 46 deputies signed a petition refusing to attend any session not dedicated to electing a president of the republic. 

However, the Free Patriotic Movement attended the session, considering that the country cannot be paralyzed with the local authorities' operations at a halt.

What about the salary session? Will the goal of the session justify its convening this time? 

The Strong Republic bloc, the Renewal bloc, and the Change deputies will not attend the session. 

The Kataeb deputies and other deputies, despite their clear stance of not attending any legislative parliamentary session before electing a president, have not yet decided on their position regarding the salary session. 

The Free Patriotic Movement's stance remains inaccessible.

With around 20 days left until Eid al-Adha, will public sector employees have to celebrate without their salaries? The question remains open as Lebanon continues to navigate a multifaceted crisis.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Finance

Grand Serail

Parliament

Presidential

Election

LBCI Next
Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:08

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-09

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:08

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Lebanon COVID-19 cases spreading at fast pace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:08

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Tyre Coast Nature Reserve Director affirms southern coast is a habitat for sea turtles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More