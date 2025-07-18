Lebanese Army warns against security breaches, calls for unity amid challenges

The Lebanese Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining national security, warning that it will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the country or threaten civil peace.

In a statement issued by the Army Command’s Directorate of Orientation, the military highlighted the “exceptional circumstances” Lebanon is currently facing, citing ongoing Israeli violations of national sovereignty, mounting internal security challenges, and broader regional developments.

“The Army will not allow any breach of security or disruption to public order,” the statement read, calling on citizens to demonstrate unity, responsibility, and awareness in navigating the current phase and its pressures.