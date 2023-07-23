In the heart of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the streets remained calm after the recent incident on Saturday evening near Hay El-Lija in Msaytbeh.



Contrary to speculations, the altercation did not involve Hezbollah and the Amal Movement as widely rumored.



A stroll through the vicinities reveals citizens going about their everyday lives, participating in religious gatherings in mosques for Ashoura.



The gunfire in Milano Street originated from a personal dispute on Friday evening.



According to security sources, an individual from the Al-Hashem family, known to be prominent in the area, was moving a motorcycle to get his car out when he encountered another person who pointed a gun at the former, accusing him of attempting to steal his motorcycle.



The situation ended there until Saturday evening when they met again with the victim's cousin, a media official from the Amal Movement, and rebuked them verbally for their behavior.



In response, the latter opened fire at the media official from the Amal Movement, but fortunately, no one was injured.



Tensions escalated, resulting in gunfire in the air for a few minutes, but no casualties were reported. Still, an individual broke a leg after falling off his bike while attempting to flee from the shooting area.



The Lebanese Army promptly intervened, restoring order to the area and conducting a series of raids to apprehend the main culprit responsible for the gunfire involved in this incident and alleviate the apprehension and fear among citizens and pedestrians in the region.