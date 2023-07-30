Uncertain prospects: Will opposition and Change bloc back down from Legislative stand?

Will the opposition deputies and Change MPs back down from rejecting any legislation, no matter how necessary, as long as the Parliament is solely responsible for electing the President?



On Monday, the caretaker cabinet is supposed to prepare a draft law to borrow from the Central Bank of Lebanon an amount equivalent to two hundred million dollars per month to cover urgent expenses, as demanded by the four deputies of Banque du Liban (BDL) as one of the conditions for assuming the task.

If this draft goes to the Parliament, what will its fate be?



Some parliamentary blocs have previously participated in sessions referred to as the legislation of necessity.



So, will they participate in approving this project, considering that the required quorum is 65 deputies?



The confirmed participants are:

- Development and Liberation Bloc: 15 deputies

- Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc: 15 deputies

- Faisal Karami's National Accord Bloc and allies: five deputies

- National Gathering Blo: Four Marada Movement MPs and their allies



The National Moderation Bloc, with six deputies, is more inclined to participate in the session as long as the goal is to secure the interests of the people and the salaries of public sector employees.



The Democratic Gathering bloc will discuss the issue by studying its social, health, educational, and livelihood implications to make a decision accordingly.



Furthermore, the Strong Lebanon Bloc will not participate in the legislative session, according to its sources speaking to LBCI, unless the proposed project is linked to enacting reform laws.



The Lebanese Forces considered that the legislation is not permissible by a parliament that has become an elected body. They believed that those who emphasize legislation and prioritize the country's interests must first open the Parliament for the election of a President. This election would pave the way for the state's affairs to return to normal. Anyone obstructing this election bears the responsibility for the ongoing institutional vacancy.



However, Kataeb deputies stressed that "they are still on their principled stance of rejecting any legislation before electing a President," considering all these measures as temporary fixes.

However, the Change MPs are mostly aligned with the opposition in rejecting legislation in the absence of electing a President until now, and the same position applies to the Tajadod Bloc, which includes four deputies.



It won't be easy to secure the quorum for the session unless the conditions of the Strong Lebanon Bloc are met or if all independent and individual deputies participate, which is not guaranteed.