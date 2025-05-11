News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo XIV appeals for 'no more war' in first Sunday message
World News
11-05-2025 | 06:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Leo XIV appeals for 'no more war' in first Sunday message
Pope Leo XIV appealed to the world's major powers for "no more war" in his first Sunday message to crowds in St. Peter's Square since his election as pontiff.
The new pope, elected on May 8, called for an "authentic and lasting peace" in Ukraine and a ceasefire in Gaza and release of all Israeli hostages.
Leo also welcomed the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and said he was praying to God to grant the world the "miracle of peace."
"No more war!" the pope said, repeating a frequent call of the late Pope Francis and noting the recent 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which killed some 60 million people.
Leo said today's world was living through "the dramatic scenario of a Third World War being fought piecemeal," again repeating a phrase coined by Francis.
The new pope said he carries in his heart the "suffering of the beloved people of Ukraine." He appealed for negotiations to reach an "authentic, just and lasting peace."
He also said he was "profoundly saddened" by the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid and release of the remaining hostages held by the militant group Hamas.
Reuters
World News
Pope
Leo XIV
War
Message
Next
As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks
Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdogan tells Macron
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Leo XIV, the 'Latin Yankee,' to celebrate first mass as pope
World News
2025-05-09
Leo XIV, the 'Latin Yankee,' to celebrate first mass as pope
0
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV says Church must illuminate 'dark nights of this world'
0
World News
2025-05-09
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican
World News
2025-05-09
First mass celebrated by new Pope Leo XIV begins: Vatican
0
World News
2025-05-10
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
World News
2025-05-10
Leo says pope is 'humble servant of God... nothing more': Vatican
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:18
As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks
World News
07:18
As enrichment concerns grow, Iran and US hold fresh nuclear talks
0
World News
06:33
Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdogan tells Macron
World News
06:33
Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdogan tells Macron
0
World News
14:36
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
World News
14:36
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
0
World News
13:20
Kremlin says will 'think through' Ukraine ceasefire proposal: State media
World News
13:20
Kremlin says will 'think through' Ukraine ceasefire proposal: State media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-08
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-05-08
Qatari financing of Syrian salaries gets US go-ahead: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
Lebanon News
05:55
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
0
Middle East News
2025-05-07
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-05-07
UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria, sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
07:06
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
Lebanon News
11:33
Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far
2
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
Lebanon News
09:16
Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference
6
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
05:55
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
Lebanon News
05:55
Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains
8
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
08:41
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More