News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
The decision by the Special Investigation Committee, led by the acting Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Wassim Mansouri, came under secrecy.
However, it was leaked on the same day of its preparation.
Following four days of US and Western sanctions against former BDL Governor Riad Salameh, the Special Investigation Committee was compelled to take action after the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) included Salameh on its sanctions list.
The committee unanimously resolved to freeze the accounts of Salameh, whether held directly or indirectly, as well as the accounts of Nady, his brother Raja, his advisor Mariane Howayek, and his Ukrainian friend Anna Kozakova.
Additionally, the committee decided to lift the secrecy on these accounts for judicial review.
The decision was communicated through the committee's Secretary-General, Abdel Hafiz Mansour, to banks and financial institutions in Lebanon for implementation. It was also transmitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office and the High Banking Authority.
This decision implies that Salameh and his associates can no longer access their accounts, and their banking cards will be frozen in compliance with US sanctions, except salary-related accounts.
What are the following stages of this decision?
Banks must lift the secrecy on the mentioned individuals' accounts, even if closed and report the results to the BDL.
If the Special Investigation Committee suspects any dubious sources of funds or money laundering, it will seize the account.
Subsequently, the Public Prosecutor's Office will be requested to seize movable and immovable assets the account holder owns.
The Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct the necessary investigations, and in case of proven guilt and conviction, the seized funds will be confiscated for the benefit of the Lebanese state. In case of acquittal, the frozen funds can be released for disposal.
Therefore, banks bear a responsibility in this regard. If they fail to report any suspicion of money laundering, the individual in question could face imprisonment for up to a year. If any individual is found to be complicit, they could face imprisonment from three to seven years.
In conclusion, it is worth mentioning that Riad Salameh is expected to appear before the judiciary in Beirut on August 29 to discuss Judge Charbel Abou Samra's decision regarding the investigation case known as "Forry."
Will it be approved, or will a warrant for his arrest be issued?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Former
BDL
Governor
Bank
Accounts
Secrecy
Exposed
Leaked
Decision
Alter
Riad Salameh
Fate
Next
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-10
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-10
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
A school year in question: Will Lebanon's school gates open or remain closed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Strategizing for Syria: Arab Committee convenes for Syrian crisis talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Sailor and dog rescued two months after being stranded at sea
0
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
0
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
02:38
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
3
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
Lebanon Economy
00:55
Shifting tides: BDL's Special Investigation Commission breaks silence on financial crimes
4
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
01:23
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate
6
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
Press Highlights
01:53
Le Drian's visit looms: Opposition hastens drafting president's specifications
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions
8
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Lebanon News
04:42
French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More