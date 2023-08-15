The decision by the Special Investigation Committee, led by the acting Governor of the Banque du Liban (BDL), Wassim Mansouri, came under secrecy.



However, it was leaked on the same day of its preparation.



Following four days of US and Western sanctions against former BDL Governor Riad Salameh, the Special Investigation Committee was compelled to take action after the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) included Salameh on its sanctions list.



The committee unanimously resolved to freeze the accounts of Salameh, whether held directly or indirectly, as well as the accounts of Nady, his brother Raja, his advisor Mariane Howayek, and his Ukrainian friend Anna Kozakova.



Additionally, the committee decided to lift the secrecy on these accounts for judicial review.



The decision was communicated through the committee's Secretary-General, Abdel Hafiz Mansour, to banks and financial institutions in Lebanon for implementation. It was also transmitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office and the High Banking Authority.



This decision implies that Salameh and his associates can no longer access their accounts, and their banking cards will be frozen in compliance with US sanctions, except salary-related accounts.



What are the following stages of this decision?



Banks must lift the secrecy on the mentioned individuals' accounts, even if closed and report the results to the BDL.



If the Special Investigation Committee suspects any dubious sources of funds or money laundering, it will seize the account.



Subsequently, the Public Prosecutor's Office will be requested to seize movable and immovable assets the account holder owns.



The Public Prosecutor's Office will conduct the necessary investigations, and in case of proven guilt and conviction, the seized funds will be confiscated for the benefit of the Lebanese state. In case of acquittal, the frozen funds can be released for disposal.



Therefore, banks bear a responsibility in this regard. If they fail to report any suspicion of money laundering, the individual in question could face imprisonment for up to a year. If any individual is found to be complicit, they could face imprisonment from three to seven years.



In conclusion, it is worth mentioning that Riad Salameh is expected to appear before the judiciary in Beirut on August 29 to discuss Judge Charbel Abou Samra's decision regarding the investigation case known as "Forry."



Will it be approved, or will a warrant for his arrest be issued?