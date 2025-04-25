Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute

The Lebanese army announced Friday it had implemented heightened security measures along the Lebanese-Syrian border following an exchange of fire that wounded individuals on both sides.



According to a statement from the Army Command, gunfire erupted on April 24 in the Hermel region after shots were fired from Lebanese territory toward Syria, reportedly due to disputes linked to smuggling activities. Syrian forces responded, leading to injuries on both sides.



In response, army units deployed in the area conducted exceptional security operations to determine the source of the gunfire on Lebanese soil.



Raids were carried out alongside surveillance efforts by military intelligence, resulting in the arrest of a citizen, identified as A.A., suspected of involvement in the shooting and of belonging to an armed group active in smuggling operations.



The army said it held urgent contacts with Syrian authorities, which helped de-escalate the situation. Military units remain on high alert and continue to pursue others suspected of involvement in the incident.