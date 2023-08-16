TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

In a significant step toward offshore oil and gas extraction, the French company TotalEnergies has announced the arrival of a drilling platform at Block 9, located off the coast of Lebanon and poised to commence exploratory drilling later this month.

This arrival marks the culmination of a journey in the British North Sea, traversing alongside Portugal and crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, ultimately reaching Lebanon. This endeavor continues a decade-long quest for oil exploration.

While the anticipation has been prolonged, the Lebanese people still have more time to await their first concrete answer regarding the quantities present in Block 9. This crucial information is expected to surface within the next 70 days.

Notably, the state and ministries have demonstrated cooperation by expediting document issuance and completing necessary procedures to facilitate the commencement of the vessel’s operations.

The arrival of the drilling vessel coincides with the inaugural landing of the first helicopter at Beirut International Airport. This helicopter, operated by Gulf Helicopters, has been contracted by TotalEnergies to transport teams to and from the drilling platform, which will be stationed approximately 70 kilometers off the Lebanese coast.

According to a statement from TotalEnergies, the arrival of the vessel and helicopter represents a pivotal phase in the preparation for exploratory drilling. It also serves as a reminder that the work has been carried out following the operations schedule, and progress is aligned with the commitment made by partners in January 2023.

With only days remaining before operations commence off the shores of Naqoura, will Lebanon enter the new year announcing its entry into the oil-producing nations league?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

TotalEnergies

Drilling

Operation

Lebanon

Ready

Join

Oil

Producing

Nations

Offshore

LBCI Next
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Oil and gas exploration vessel reaches designated drilling point in Bloc 9: Hamieh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-05

TMC: One dead and 5 injured in 3 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Dilemma looms over public sector salaries: In dollars or Lebanese lira?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-10

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More