TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16 | 12:26
High views
2
min
In a significant step toward offshore oil and gas extraction, the French company TotalEnergies has announced the arrival of a drilling platform at Block 9, located off the coast of Lebanon and poised to commence exploratory drilling later this month.
This arrival marks the culmination of a journey in the British North Sea, traversing alongside Portugal and crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, ultimately reaching Lebanon. This endeavor continues a decade-long quest for oil exploration.
While the anticipation has been prolonged, the Lebanese people still have more time to await their first concrete answer regarding the quantities present in Block 9. This crucial information is expected to surface within the next 70 days.
Notably, the state and ministries have demonstrated cooperation by expediting document issuance and completing necessary procedures to facilitate the commencement of the vessel’s operations.
The arrival of the drilling vessel coincides with the inaugural landing of the first helicopter at Beirut International Airport. This helicopter, operated by Gulf Helicopters, has been contracted by TotalEnergies to transport teams to and from the drilling platform, which will be stationed approximately 70 kilometers off the Lebanese coast.
According to a statement from TotalEnergies, the arrival of the vessel and helicopter represents a pivotal phase in the preparation for exploratory drilling. It also serves as a reminder that the work has been carried out following the operations schedule, and progress is aligned with the commitment made by partners in January 2023.
With only days remaining before operations commence off the shores of Naqoura, will Lebanon enter the new year announcing its entry into the oil-producing nations league?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
TotalEnergies
Drilling
Operation
Lebanon
Ready
Join
Oil
Producing
Nations
Offshore
Next
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
Previous
