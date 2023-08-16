News
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16 | 12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
In the ongoing investigation into the murder of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel, Interior Ministry sources echo the recent statements of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, indicating that preliminary sources suggests no political affiliation behind the crime.
The Minister's remarks stand as they are, with no further elaboration or addition.
However, various sources have expressed different reactions in response.
The Interior Minister's statement comes at a time when investigations persist.
The public awaits the results of the autopsy on Hasrouni's body and the forensic report from the medical examiner chosen by his family, aimed at determining the cause of death.
In this context, the results of blood tests to ascertain the presence of any toxins in the body that could have contributed to the murder are anticipated and expected within the next two days.
The initial forensic report confirmed the absence of bruises on various parts of the body, except for rib fractures in the chest area.
Minister Mawlawi’s assertion of no political motive also comes at a time when investigators have yet to identify the underlying motives for the murder, nor have they pinpointed the origin and destination of the vehicles involved in the abduction and killing of Hasrouni.
Nevertheless, it is established that three vehicles were implicated in the operation, and suspicions linger around other vehicles as well. The investigations have not conclusively identified the participants or their final count.
As the investigations into the Hasrouni case continue, no evidence has emerged thus far to elucidate the true motives or rule out any possibilities.
According to sources, the Interior Minister might have aimed to ease tensions in the country, particularly after the Kahaleh incident.
Still, his preemptive remarks have led to criticism as ongoing investigations are in progress.
