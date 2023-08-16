Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16 | 12:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

In the ongoing investigation into the murder of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel, Interior Ministry sources echo the recent statements of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, indicating that preliminary sources suggests no political affiliation behind the crime.

The Minister's remarks stand as they are, with no further elaboration or addition.

However, various sources have expressed different reactions in response.

The Interior Minister's statement comes at a time when investigations persist. 

The public awaits the results of the autopsy on Hasrouni's body and the forensic report from the medical examiner chosen by his family, aimed at determining the cause of death.

In this context, the results of blood tests to ascertain the presence of any toxins in the body that could have contributed to the murder are anticipated and expected within the next two days.

The initial forensic report confirmed the absence of bruises on various parts of the body, except for rib fractures in the chest area.

Minister Mawlawi’s assertion of no political motive also comes at a time when investigators have yet to identify the underlying motives for the murder, nor have they pinpointed the origin and destination of the vehicles involved in the abduction and killing of Hasrouni.

Nevertheless, it is established that three vehicles were implicated in the operation, and suspicions linger around other vehicles as well. The investigations have not conclusively identified the participants or their final count.

As the investigations into the Hasrouni case continue, no evidence has emerged thus far to elucidate the true motives or rule out any possibilities.

According to sources, the Interior Minister might have aimed to ease tensions in the country, particularly after the Kahaleh incident.

Still, his preemptive remarks have led to criticism as ongoing investigations are in progress.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Investigators

Identify

Underlying

Motives

Elias Hasrouni

Murder

Sources

LBCI Next
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-09

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

LBCI
World News
2023-08-15

Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-09

From car accident to abduction: The latest on Elias Hasrouni's case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

French letter sparks inquiries: Lebanon's presidential situation under scrutiny

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

TotalEnergies drilling operation: Is Lebanon ready to join oil-producing nations as offshore drilling begins?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Breaking the stalemate: Arab Committee meeting in Cairo tackles Syrian crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-17

Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-09

English Premier League clubs spend over $1.3 Billion on Summer transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More