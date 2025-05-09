News
Georges Kettaneh tells LBCI: Lebanese Red Cross fully prepared but warns of declining international support amid global crises
Lebanon News
09-05-2025 | 04:59
Georges Kettaneh tells LBCI: Lebanese Red Cross fully prepared but warns of declining international support amid global crises
Lebanese Red Cross Secretary-General Georges Kettaneh told LBCI that the organization always remains fully prepared.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said volunteers undergo intensive training and are subject to monitoring and accountability, adding that every mission is evaluated after it ends.
He explained that the ongoing internal fundraising campaign—conducted through on-the-ground efforts—supports the Red Cross branches, noting that local branches rely on assistance from the central office to carry out their work.
Kettaneh acknowledged that while the Red Cross continues receiving international support, growing concerns exist that this aid could decline amid global crises. He said planning is underway in coordination with the broader international movement to ensure future missions remain effective.
He also noted that the Red Cross operates five mobile clinics in southern Lebanon and four in the north, including Akkar, and emphasized that their services are provided to all who need them, regardless of nationality.
He concluded by saying the biggest challenge remains ensuring safe access during humanitarian missions.
