From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-02 | 12:00
High views
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism
2min
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism

From sea level to 1600 meters and more, beauty and nature as far as the eyes can see. It is a sunset, a decorated scene that Lebanon's sky paints with colors, transforming it from a divine gift into many tourism projects.

From the coast to the mountains, golden paintings, and breathtaking views - the Lebanese people learned how to use them, creating a new kind of tourism: Sunset tourism.

During this time of day, between 6 and 8 o'clock, you won't find an empty sunset bar anywhere; they are all fully booked. It is a time for couples to have a romantic moment, for friends to gather for a great time and a drink, and for the ladies to capture the most beautiful pictures.

This concept emerged a few years ago and has become an essential stop in many tourists' schedules. Restaurants, for sure, are benefiting greatly from this sunset.

Today, in Lebanon, we have more than 350 tourist establishments by the sea and in the mountains, where we can enjoy the sunset. During this period of the day, it provides between 15 and 20 percent of the restaurants' income in the summer season, in addition to creating additional job opportunities for the youth.

This incredible scene, painted by Lebanon's sky and sea, has taught the Lebanese people how to appreciate its beauty and turn this natural gift into an invaluable tourist treasure.
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Tourism

Sunset

Summer

Lebanese

Tourist

Beauty

Nature

Lebanese Cinemas Prepare for 'Barbie' Release Amidst High Anticipation
Judicial Strike Looms Again: Judges' Demands and Pending Crisis
LBCI Previous

