From sea level to 1600 meters and more, beauty and nature as far as the eyes can see. It is a sunset, a decorated scene that Lebanon's sky paints with colors, transforming it from a divine gift into many tourism projects.



From the coast to the mountains, golden paintings, and breathtaking views - the Lebanese people learned how to use them, creating a new kind of tourism: Sunset tourism.



During this time of day, between 6 and 8 o'clock, you won't find an empty sunset bar anywhere; they are all fully booked. It is a time for couples to have a romantic moment, for friends to gather for a great time and a drink, and for the ladies to capture the most beautiful pictures.



This concept emerged a few years ago and has become an essential stop in many tourists' schedules. Restaurants, for sure, are benefiting greatly from this sunset.



Today, in Lebanon, we have more than 350 tourist establishments by the sea and in the mountains, where we can enjoy the sunset. During this period of the day, it provides between 15 and 20 percent of the restaurants' income in the summer season, in addition to creating additional job opportunities for the youth.



This incredible scene, painted by Lebanon's sky and sea, has taught the Lebanese people how to appreciate its beauty and turn this natural gift into an invaluable tourist treasure.