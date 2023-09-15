Scarce data: Lebanon's challenges with informal Syrian labor force

2023-09-15
2min
Scarce data: Lebanon's challenges with informal Syrian labor force

The Lebanese government and the Labor Ministry face a difficult task in addressing the repercussions of the Syrian displacement crisis, particularly concerning Syrian laborers. 

One of the primary challenges confronting the Ministry is the absence of official statistics regarding this labor force, as a significant portion of them have clandestinely entered Lebanon to escape the severe economic crisis in Syria, leaving the state with no information about them.

According to estimates by the General Security, the number of Syrians who entered Lebanon clandestinely ranges between one million and 1.5 million. 

However, the company "Statistics Lebanon" suggests that the country has approximately 721,000 Syrian workers.

These Syrian laborers, aged between 9 and 60, engage in various job sectors, including workshops, gas stations, bakeries, and other industries traditionally occupied by Syrians in Lebanon. Since the war, they have also entered new sectors, such as working in shops, supermarkets, hairstyling, restaurants, healthcare, and more.

These laborers have filled the void left by Lebanese workers in collusion with business owners who turn to Syrian labor because it is more cost-effective, saving them social security, residence permits, insurance, and such expenses.

Labor Ministry sources emphasized that they lack the authority to regulate these workers. The primary responsibility lies with security agencies, which are expected to prevent their illegal entry into Lebanese territory and subsequently track them down, along with the institutions employing them.

The crackdown on violations extends not only to unregistered Syrian workers but also to those who are registered and the businesses where they are employed. 

The Labor Ministry has taken measures to determine the permissible number of foreign workers in institutions. For every three Lebanese workers, an institution is allowed to employ one foreign worker at most. 

Failure to comply with this regulation could result in legal action, and the Ministry's inspection teams continuously monitor and issue citations against non-compliant institutions and administrations.

Can the Lebanese government effectively address the issue of unregistered and unregulated Syrian laborers that permeate various sectors without oversight or regulation?

