Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Tourism Minister Laura Al-Khazen Lahoud at the Baabda Presidential Palace to review the ministry's plans for the upcoming summer season and ongoing efforts to reopen Jeita Grotto to the public.



The discussions also covered preparations for Lebanon's international festivals, which are expected to resume this summer following an improvement in the security situation.



Minister Lahoud expressed optimism that Lebanon's tourism season would be successful, noting that travel bookings to Lebanon, as well as hotel and restaurant reservations, had resumed after a wave of cancellations and delays triggered by the recent Israeli-Iranian confrontations.