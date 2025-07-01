Tourism Minister says Lebanon's summer tourism season poised for recovery

Lebanon News
01-07-2025 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tourism Minister says Lebanon&#39;s summer tourism season poised for recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tourism Minister says Lebanon's summer tourism season poised for recovery

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with Tourism Minister Laura Al-Khazen Lahoud at the Baabda Presidential Palace to review the ministry's plans for the upcoming summer season and ongoing efforts to reopen Jeita Grotto to the public.

The discussions also covered preparations for Lebanon's international festivals, which are expected to resume this summer following an improvement in the security situation.

Minister Lahoud expressed optimism that Lebanon's tourism season would be successful, noting that travel bookings to Lebanon, as well as hotel and restaurant reservations, had resumed after a wave of cancellations and delays triggered by the recent Israeli-Iranian confrontations.

Lebanon News

Tourism

Minister

Lebanon

Summer

Season

Recovery

LBCI Next
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

Lebanon's Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-04

Tourism Minister welcomes UAE decision to lift travel ban on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-07

Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

PM Salam says Lebanon formally requested United Nations to renew UNIFIL's mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

PM Salam and Beirut Municipality Council discuss urgent development and service challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-28

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese customs seize nearly $8 million at Beirut Airport over false declarations — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria-Israel talks on the horizon: US eyes broader Middle East peace agreements

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More