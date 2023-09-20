Lebanese Army Intelligence Dismantles ISIS Recruitment Network near Ain al-Helweh

ISIS has not ceased its efforts to recruit individuals, and it has been observed that some of its activities are in close proximity to the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp.



In a preemptive operation, army intelligence identified a network composed of 11 individuals from Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian nationalities, most of whom have been detained, including the mastermind identified as S.Y., a resident of one of the Akkar towns.



S.Y. became deeply entrenched in ISIS ideology after participating in religious lessons at a local mosque about two years ago.



During the same period, he came into contact with two individuals in a neighboring Akkar village who shared similar extremist beliefs.



His association with radical groups deepened when he befriended a Palestinian-Syrian youth about a year ago.

This person introduced S.Y. to two other individuals, one of whom is Syrian, and they all started following ISIS activities and publications, eventually becoming supporters.



S.Y.'s radicalization did not stop there. A few months ago, he established a connection with another Syrian individual linked to an ISIS cadre in Syria named Abu Ubaida.



With the goal of recruiting young men, S.Y. introduced three young men to Abu Ubaida after they had received religious lessons from him.



Furthermore, S.Y. helped raise funds to assist him in relocating to Syria, where he fully joined the terrorist organization.



As a result of S.Y.'s arrest, a significant breakthrough was achieved, revealing connections between some members of the group and recent events in Ain al-Helweh.



Three individuals, including two Palestinians, were identified as having ties to extremist groups that had clashed with Fatah Movement in Ain al-Helweh. Among these three individuals is a person named H.D., who had been in contact with a Palestinian in the camp and had asked him to secure ammunition for Kalashnikov rifles intended for extremists.



However, the operation failed, and the army intelligence apprehended H.D. before fleeing to Turkey. Notably, he was arrested between 2015 and 2018 due to his association with terrorist organizations and his attempt to enter Syria.



Among the detainees is also an individual who was arrested in 2020.



The operation, which required extensive intelligence efforts, is part of ongoing security measures to counter any terrorist plot aimed at destabilizing Lebanon's security.