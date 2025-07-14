Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits offshore eastern Indonesia

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Monday off eastern Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but a monitor said there was no tsunami threat.



The quake epicenter was at a depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles) around 177 kilometers west of the city of Tual in the eastern Maluku province.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.



AFP





