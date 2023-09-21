News
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 10:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
A focus on solar energy and drilling in Block 9 for the discovery and extraction of oil and gas is what the speakers agreed on on the second day of the Beirut Energy Week, calling for there to be integration between the two, especially since gas is also one of the clean and low-cost energies.
TotalEnergies, which is part of the consortium responsible for drilling in Block 9, is eagerly awaiting the drilling results and, at the same time, is working with the Ministry of Energy to be involved in solar energy and other alternative energy projects.
The Lebanese Petroleum Administration also attended the Beirut Energy Week and is well aware that the gas that may be discovered in Block 9 is indispensable in securing electricity, considering that what is being and will be produced from alternative energies will not be sufficient.
The Ministry of Environment was present on this day, as it encourages clean energy and has tasks with the increasing use of solar panels and technologies.
In Lebanon, there are significant capabilities for generating electricity from solar and wind energy. If a coordinated and sustainable effort was put in place, in addition to sufficient funding, Lebanon could meet a significant portion of its electrical needs.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Energy
Solar
Block 9
Oil
TotalEnergies
Lebanese Petroleum Administration
Electricity
Environment
Sustainability
Beirut Energy Week
Gas
