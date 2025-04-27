News
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-04-2025 | 05:11
MP Samy Gemayel says decentralization is a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon
Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel urged Parliament to assume its responsibilities and pass the long-awaited decentralization law, describing it as a historic opportunity for real reform in Lebanon.
He argued that adopting the law would shift political competition away from sectarian struggles over central power and toward development-focused competition within each region to improve people's lives.
Speaking at the opening of the third "Renewal for the Nation" participatory conference titled "Decentralization: The Time Has Come," Gemayel highlighted that the parliamentary subcommittee had held 76 working sessions and approved the majority of the law's articles with the consensus of various political groups. He stressed that what remains is purely a matter of political will.
Gemayel explained that true decentralization requires the creation of elected local councils with administrative and financial independence. He recalled that the Kataeb Party had proposed a draft municipal law in 2010, which was later followed by the preparation of a decentralization bill in collaboration with a committee formed by then-President Michel Sleiman.
He pointed out that the current form of municipal decentralization is insufficient to achieve balanced regional development. Gemayel emphasized the need to distribute tax revenues in a way that supports less developed areas, ensuring enhanced growth across all Lebanese regions.
Next
Hezbollah expresses solidarity with Iran following Bandar Abbas port blast
Agriculture Minister to LBCI: Agricultural damages estimated at $120 million, soil testing ongoing in South Lebanon
Previous
