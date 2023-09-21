Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 11:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

On Thursday, an armed individual approached the main entrance of the United States Embassy in Awkar, Lebanon, just past 10:30 PM.

The assailant discharged a series of shots from an AK-47 rifle toward the embassy's main gate, striking it and the surrounding walls with multiple bullets before hastily fleeing the scene.

A video obtained by Lebanese security forces reveals that the armed individual approached the embassy's entrance on foot, fired his weapon, and quickly departed.

However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his mode of arrival.

Some sources suggest he arrived on a motorcycle, which he left in a nearby parking area before carrying out the attack and escaping on the same bike. Conversely, other security sources claim he arrived on foot and departed in the same manner, carrying the weapon.

Amidst the conflicting information, reports indicate that two empty magazines and a bag were discovered at the scene. Some sources suggest that the attacker concealed the weapon within the bag, the only thing found.

Lebanese security forces thoroughly searched the area but found no weapons or empty casings. Additionally, they found only empty envelopes and no firearms or magazines.

The security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on individuals who may have provided the assailant with access to the location from which he fired the shots.

It has been discovered that a Syrian gatekeeper allegedly opened a gate leading to a nearby residential neighborhood, where the attacker discharged his weapon. This gate was presumed locked, but the gatekeeper claimed to have opened it for a friend's visit. Both the Syrian concierge and his friend are currently under investigation.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Security

Breach

Investigation

Underway

Shots

Fired

US

Embassy

Awkar

LBCI Next
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More