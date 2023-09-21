News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21 | 11:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
On Thursday, an armed individual approached the main entrance of the United States Embassy in Awkar, Lebanon, just past 10:30 PM.
The assailant discharged a series of shots from an AK-47 rifle toward the embassy's main gate, striking it and the surrounding walls with multiple bullets before hastily fleeing the scene.
A video obtained by Lebanese security forces reveals that the armed individual approached the embassy's entrance on foot, fired his weapon, and quickly departed.
However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his mode of arrival.
Some sources suggest he arrived on a motorcycle, which he left in a nearby parking area before carrying out the attack and escaping on the same bike. Conversely, other security sources claim he arrived on foot and departed in the same manner, carrying the weapon.
Amidst the conflicting information, reports indicate that two empty magazines and a bag were discovered at the scene. Some sources suggest that the attacker concealed the weapon within the bag, the only thing found.
Lebanese security forces thoroughly searched the area but found no weapons or empty casings. Additionally, they found only empty envelopes and no firearms or magazines.
The security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on individuals who may have provided the assailant with access to the location from which he fired the shots.
It has been discovered that a Syrian gatekeeper allegedly opened a gate leading to a nearby residential neighborhood, where the attacker discharged his weapon. This gate was presumed locked, but the gatekeeper claimed to have opened it for a friend's visit. Both the Syrian concierge and his friend are currently under investigation.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Security
Breach
Investigation
Underway
Shots
Fired
US
Embassy
Awkar
Next
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Lebanon's Solar Power Surge: Citizens and Private Sector Lead the Way
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
0
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
11:57
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
Lebanon News
11:57
Prime Minister Mikati urges vigilance following shooting incident at US embassy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Fox News interview: Saudi Crown Prince discusses diplomacy, regional stability, and controversies
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
0
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
Lebanon News
03:14
US Embassy in Lebanon targeted: LBCI sources confirm 15 shots fired at main entrance
2
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
Lebanon News
18:20
Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson
3
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
14:18
PM Mikati to LBCI: None of the international officials have approached me with the name of General Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate
4
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
6
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
7
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
01:21
Shots fired outside US Embassy, no injuries reported
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More