Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar

On Thursday, an armed individual approached the main entrance of the United States Embassy in Awkar, Lebanon, just past 10:30 PM.



The assailant discharged a series of shots from an AK-47 rifle toward the embassy's main gate, striking it and the surrounding walls with multiple bullets before hastily fleeing the scene.



A video obtained by Lebanese security forces reveals that the armed individual approached the embassy's entrance on foot, fired his weapon, and quickly departed.



However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his mode of arrival.



Some sources suggest he arrived on a motorcycle, which he left in a nearby parking area before carrying out the attack and escaping on the same bike. Conversely, other security sources claim he arrived on foot and departed in the same manner, carrying the weapon.



Amidst the conflicting information, reports indicate that two empty magazines and a bag were discovered at the scene. Some sources suggest that the attacker concealed the weapon within the bag, the only thing found.



Lebanese security forces thoroughly searched the area but found no weapons or empty casings. Additionally, they found only empty envelopes and no firearms or magazines.



The security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on individuals who may have provided the assailant with access to the location from which he fired the shots.



It has been discovered that a Syrian gatekeeper allegedly opened a gate leading to a nearby residential neighborhood, where the attacker discharged his weapon. This gate was presumed locked, but the gatekeeper claimed to have opened it for a friend's visit. Both the Syrian concierge and his friend are currently under investigation.