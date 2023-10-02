News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02 | 11:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Qatar's "Green Desert" Expo 2023: A greener environment
Under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," Qatar, a desert climate nation, is leading the world toward embracing horticulture at Expo 2023 in Doha.
This historic event marks Qatar as the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host such a global gathering.
Furthermore, Expo Qatar secured its place in the Guinness World Records with the Expo Qatar Pavilion, boasting the world's largest green surface.
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, presided over the Expo's inauguration ceremony, attended by several heads of state and leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the UAE.
Expo 2023 Doha focuses on horticulture and aims to promote sustainable innovations while combating desertification. It inspires visitors to engage in transformation within four primary themes:
1- Modern agriculture
2- Technology and innovation
3- Environmental awareness
4- Sustainability
These themes intend to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of desertification.
More than eighty countries are participating in this colossal event, which spans 1.7 million square meters and runs for 179 days, from October 2 to March 28. It is expected to host three million visitors during its tenure.
With Expo 2023, Qatar adds another success to its series of achievements in hosting global events despite being one of the world's smallest nations.
It signifies a quantum leap in responsibility, raising awareness and taking necessary steps towards sustainability, setting this edition apart from any previous international exhibitions.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Qatar
Green Desert
Expo 2023
Doha
Environment
Next
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
Lebanon's star-studded summer: Festivals' success story
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:18
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision
Middle East News
09:18
The inauguration of Horticulture Expo 2023 in Doha: the 'Green Desert' vision
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17
Lebanon gears up for Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, with roadmap and tender plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Unmasking a shocking crime: Smuggling animals as commodities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
Lebanon News
06:34
Samir Geagea urges the government to take action on Syrian refugee threat
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
2023-06-30
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
Variety and Tech
03:55
Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture
2
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
Lebanon News
05:19
General Abbas Ibrahim warns of external influences that complicate path to change, cites potential conspiracy over Lebanon's security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Creativity takes a wrong turn: Streets overflow with garbage as winter approaches
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
5
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
Lebanon News
09:08
Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign
6
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
Press Highlights
00:53
Hezbollah's delayed alignment: The Quintet Committee's challenge and impending responsibility
7
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
Press Highlights
01:39
Qatari and French initiatives in Lebanon: Seeking presidential resolution
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Qatar's diplomatic prowess: From Afghan peace talks to Lebanese presidential gridlock
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More