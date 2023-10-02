Under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment," Qatar, a desert climate nation, is leading the world toward embracing horticulture at Expo 2023 in Doha.



This historic event marks Qatar as the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to host such a global gathering.



Furthermore, Expo Qatar secured its place in the Guinness World Records with the Expo Qatar Pavilion, boasting the world's largest green surface.



The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, presided over the Expo's inauguration ceremony, attended by several heads of state and leaders, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of the UAE.



Expo 2023 Doha focuses on horticulture and aims to promote sustainable innovations while combating desertification. It inspires visitors to engage in transformation within four primary themes:



1- Modern agriculture



2- Technology and innovation



3- Environmental awareness



4- Sustainability



These themes intend to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of desertification.



More than eighty countries are participating in this colossal event, which spans 1.7 million square meters and runs for 179 days, from October 2 to March 28. It is expected to host three million visitors during its tenure.



With Expo 2023, Qatar adds another success to its series of achievements in hosting global events despite being one of the world's smallest nations.



It signifies a quantum leap in responsibility, raising awareness and taking necessary steps towards sustainability, setting this edition apart from any previous international exhibitions.